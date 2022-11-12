Holiday Food Drive
Rain, sleet or wintry mix overnight gives way to a cold weekend

By Spencer Denton
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold rain will move in overnight a brief window for sleet or wintry mix in west TN and northeast AR from midnight to 4 AM. A quarter inch of rain is possible with lows above freezing in the mid to upper 30s. A few spots from Union City to Dyersburg to Blytheville could see a dusting but it’s not a guarantee. Winds will be north at 15-25 mph. 

SATURDAY: Clouds will linger in the morning through midday in spots with sun in the afternoon. It will feel much colder with high temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Winds will be northwest at 10-15 mph. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to low 30s Saturday night.

SUNDAY: Sunny but chilly with highs in the mid 40s. Lows will be around freezing Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will start with sun and end with some clouds by sunset. It will remain chilly with another chance of rain Monday night into Tuesday morning. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s with lows around 40. Wednesday through Friday look chilly and dry with highs in the 40s and lows around freezing.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

