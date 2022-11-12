Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Nursing home resident found dead outside facility after missing for 2 days

Officials in Ohio say a nursing home resident was found dead outside of the facility. (Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Ohio officials say a nursing home resident has died after she went missing from a facility.

WOIO reports the 82-year-old was found dead on Tuesday when staff located her body outside of the facility. Officials said the woman was missing for two days before her body was discovered.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner, Joan Meredith went missing after last being seen on Nov. 6. at the Merriman Nursing Home in Akron.

On Tuesday, staff had reportedly contacted Meredith’s family to see when she would return.

The medical examiner said that the nursing home staff had presumed the woman had taken a leave of absence from the facility with family.

However, after the team learned that was not the case, the medical examiner said staff began searching the premises for Meredith.

Staff located the 82-year-old’s body in a wooded area behind the facility, according to the medical examiner.

The examiner said Meredith died of hypothermia with her death ruled accidental. According to officials, she had a history of dementia.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a 2015 photo of Michael Oher of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image...
Michael Oher, who inspired ‘The Blind Side,’ marries partner of 17 years
While backing out of the driveway, police said the driver unknowingly hit and backed over one...
80-year-old dies after friend runs her over with car
Hernandez Govan
Third man charged in Memphis rapper Young Dolph’s murder
Leaudre Isabell's death marks the 10th inmate death at 201 Poplar this year.
Latest inmate who died at 201 Poplar identified as man who stabbed family, killing 2
Taylor Parker was found guilty of killing Reagan Hancock and removing her unborn child in 2020.
Murderer sentenced to death for killing pregnant woman, removing unborn child

Latest News

Akron nursing home resident not seen for 2 days, found dead outside facility
Nursing home resident not seen for 2 days, found dead outside facility
President Joe Biden and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi address reporters at the COP27...
Biden says climate efforts ‘more urgent than ever’ at summit
The Rock food truck
The Rock feeds healthcare workers at Saint Francis-Bartlett
Former President Donald Trump takes the stage to speak at Mar-a-lago on Election Day, Tuesday,...
Trump files lawsuit to avoid Jan. 6 committee subpoena
Third suspect charged for allegedly ‘solicited the murder’ of the Young Dolph
Third suspect allegedly ‘solicited the murder’ of Young Dolph