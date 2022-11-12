Holiday Food Drive
MSCS Spanish teacher goes viral online, uses music to reach students and millions more

By Bria Bolden
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis Shelby County School teacher is making headlines after going viral on the popular social media app TikTok!

Stephanie Clayborne’s, or as her students call her Señorita Clay, video of teaching the Spanish alphabet to Memphis rapper GloRilla’s smash hit F.N.F. (Let’s Go) has over 13 million of views!

Señorita Clay teaches at Sheffield High School.

She’s used music to help her class learn material before, but the video she posted just a week ago has already reached millions across the world and her students say they couldn’t be more proud.

“My favorite part of teaching is actually being able to be here with my students,” Señorita Clay said. “I enjoy where I work. I love my kids, so coming to work everyday, it’s a joy.”

Señorita Clay is a Memphis native and began teaching Spanish in 2016.

She says her students encouraged her to get on TikTok.

Action News 5 got a chance to sit in on her Spanish class this week.

While her outgoing personality is a plus, her students Radarious Jackson and Akelah Johnson say it’s her interactive lessons and caring spirit that keep them wanting to learn.

“She’s not going to move on with her lesson until she knows you understand, not she think you understand,” Sheffield High School Junior Akelah Johnson said. “She’s outgoing. She’s going to make it fun. She’s not going to be like “do this” and not teach it. She’s going to get you comfortable to understand Spanish.”

“You don’t find too many teachers that are excited about your education, so as a class we’re excited to have a teacher like Ms. Clay,” said Sheffield High School Sophomore Radarious Jackson.

Whether it’s the Spanish alphabet or pronouns, this Memphis teacher continues to do what she loves, teaching with her own special flair right here in her hometown.

“It’s super important to me to give back to the community that helped me become who I am,” Señorita Clay said.

