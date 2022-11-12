The Grinch visits Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The holiday classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” takes the Orpheum stage later this month as a musical!

While the Grinch may claim to have a “heart two sizes too small” Friday, he was all heart, mostly.

Greeting friends both feathered and fearsome at the Peabody Hotel and Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, our chief photographer Brandon Lau captured all the antics.

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas - the musical” premieres at the Orpheum Theater on Nov. 22 and runs through Thanksgiving weekend.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster or the Orpheum box office.

