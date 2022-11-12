Friday Football Fever Week 13

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Week 13 of Friday Football Fever brought us to round 2 of the playoffs in Tennessee, and the opening round in Mississippi.

Our Game of the Week featured a neighborhood rivalry. Germantown gets revenge on Houston for a loss in the regular season, as the Red Devils go on the road and end the Mustangs’ year with a 24-14 victory.

The Red Devils were carried by rushing touchdowns from Malik Mason and Isaiah Tate to score the victory.

Germantown advances to take on Bartlett, with the Panthers advancing to round 3 with a 28-7 win at home against Brentwood.

In Orange Mound, the magical ride for MASE continues. The Phoenix dominates Lake County 42-12 to maintain perfection on the season. They advance to battle Peabody in round 3.

Another undefeated season comes to an end, however, with Fairley suffering their first loss of the year and the end of their season at the hands of Fairley, 48-6.

Perfection came crashing down on Southaven at home as well, with the Chargers falling to Starkville 38-12.

