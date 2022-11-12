Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Friday Football Fever Week 13

By Matt Infield
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Week 13 of Friday Football Fever brought us to round 2 of the playoffs in Tennessee, and the opening round in Mississippi.

Our Game of the Week featured a neighborhood rivalry. Germantown gets revenge on Houston for a loss in the regular season, as the Red Devils go on the road and end the Mustangs’ year with a 24-14 victory.

The Red Devils were carried by rushing touchdowns from Malik Mason and Isaiah Tate to score the victory.

Germantown advances to take on Bartlett, with the Panthers advancing to round 3 with a 28-7 win at home against Brentwood.

In Orange Mound, the magical ride for MASE continues. The Phoenix dominates Lake County 42-12 to maintain perfection on the season. They advance to battle Peabody in round 3.

Another undefeated season comes to an end, however, with Fairley suffering their first loss of the year and the end of their season at the hands of Fairley, 48-6.

Perfection came crashing down on Southaven at home as well, with the Chargers falling to Starkville 38-12.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a 2015 photo of Michael Oher of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image...
Michael Oher, who inspired ‘The Blind Side,’ marries partner of 17 years
While backing out of the driveway, police said the driver unknowingly hit and backed over one...
80-year-old dies after friend runs her over with car
Hernandez Govan
Third man charged in Memphis rapper Young Dolph’s murder
Leaudre Isabell's death marks the 10th inmate death at 201 Poplar this year.
Latest inmate who died at 201 Poplar identified as man who stabbed family, killing 2
Taylor Parker was found guilty of killing Reagan Hancock and removing her unborn child in 2020.
Murderer sentenced to death for killing pregnant woman, removing unborn child

Latest News

FFF
Friday Football Fever Week 13 Pt. 3
FFF
Friday Football Fever Week 13 Pt. 2
FFF
Friday Football Fever Week 13 Pt. 1
Tiger men’s soccer routed in AAC tournament
Tigers men’s soccer run in ACC Tourney over