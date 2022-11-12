Construction of New West Tennessee veterans home faces weather delays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This weekend will mark six months since the start of construction of the Tennessee State Veterans home in Arlington.

It’s one of the biggest investments for veterans in West Tennessee and is currently under construction.

Action News 5 was present back in May when the state broke ground on the soon-to-be 126-bed multi-skilled nursing facility.

It’s been a labor of love for so many in this community.

“We have the largest population of veterans in the state of Tennessee, so we needed one here so that all veterans can have someplace to go,” said Vietnam veteran and former head of the Shelby County Veteran’s office Joseph Kyles.

Kyles and other supporters worked to raise millions to get the home.

Seventeen years later it’s an active construction site in the sprawling 28-acre site just off Elm Park Drive in Arlington.

“I’m happy to report that construction has proceeded past the site work and earth moving stages. We are in the process of pouring foundations and installing utilities,” said the site project manager on Friday.

The site did face some subsoil and weather delays putting them behind schedules by a few weeks.

The home is scheduled to open its doors to the more than 77-thousand veterans living in Southwest Tennessee.

Seventy-five percent of those veterans in this area are over the age of 55.

In 2024, they should have a place for themselves and their loved ones to get critical care.

The home will care for veterans, their spouses, and some gold-star parents providing longer and short-term rehab.

The home is not currently accepting applications and there is no active waiting list, that list will become available closer to the completion of the project in 2024.

Click here for more information.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.