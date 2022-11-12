Cold rain, wintry mix (for some) early Saturday will give way to a dry, but chilly weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold rain, and even a bit of sleet or wintry mix in west TN and northeast AR is moving through this morning. A few spots from Union City to Dyersburg to Blytheville could see a dusting but it’s not a guarantee. Rain and precip should exit the Action News 5 area by 7 AM.

TODAY: Clouds will linger in the morning through midday in spots with sun in the afternoon. It will feel much colder with high temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Winds will be northwest at 10-15 mph. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to low 30s Saturday night.

SUNDAY: Sunny but chilly with highs in the mid 40s. Lows will be around freezing Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will start with sun and end with some clouds by sunset. It will remain chilly with another chance of rain Monday night into Tuesday morning. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s with lows around 40. Wednesday through Friday look chilly and dry with highs in the 40s and lows around freezing.

