901FC extends Phillip Goodrum’s contract

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the Pro Soccer season over for Memphis 901FC, the Club is about the business of re-tooling its roster for another run at the United Soccer League Crown.

The 901FC is announcing it’s bringing record-setting Forward Phillip Goodrum back for another season.

Goodrum put 22 in the back of the Net and finished the second league-wide in the race for the Golden Boot.

He also had 7 assists as 901 FC advanced to the second round of the USL playoffs for the first time in team history.

