Your First Alert to our next cold front and the chance for some wintry precipitation too

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cold Canadian air will soon begin streaming into the Mid-South behind a cold front that will move through the Mid-South tomorrow. New data is also indicating the potential for a brief period of rain, sleet, and snow late tomorrow night. No accumulating snow or sleet is expected and rainfall is expected to average a tenth to three quarters of an inch.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light North wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds with a breezy North wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain after midnight and possibly mixed with sleet and snow along with a North wind at 10 to 15 MPH and lows in the mid 30s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny and cold with high temperatures only in the mid to upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Sunday will be sunny with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with rain likely overnight. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 50s with overnight lows near 40. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of early morning rain, high temperatures near 50, and lows in the upper 30s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy and cold with afternoon highs in the mid 40s.

