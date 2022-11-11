Holiday Food Drive
Whataburger opening new location in Cordova

Whataburger
Whataburger(Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Whataburger is opening a new Mid-South location in just a few days.

The popular restaurant will open Monday in Cordova at 1040 N Germantown Parkway at 11 a.m. with drive-thru services only.

Whataburger will roll out additional service options including dine-in, online ordering, curbside and delivery in the coming weeks.

Whataburger fans, let the countdown begin!

