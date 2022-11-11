Veterans Day events in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Happy Veterans Day! Today we celebrate veterans across the nation.

St. Louis Catholic School on Shady Grove Road in Memphis is having a Veterans Day celebration called “Crazy About Our Country.”

This celebration is just one of several taking place across Shelby County to honor our veterans throughout the weekend.

There will also be a Veterans Day Ceremony Friday in Southaven from 2-3 p.m. at the DeSoto County Veterans Park, 4716 Pepper Chase Drive but people are welcome to bring their own chairs.

West Memphis will have a parade Friday starting at the West Memphis Christian School on Missouri Street at 10 a.m. The parade will go through Broadway street and end at the VFW on Avalon Street.

Charlie Jordan, 101, will be the parade’s grand marshal. He is a world war two veteran and lives in West Memphis.

VFW Post 7175 in Millington will have a Veterans Day Breakfast Buffet for $10 Friday at 8 a.m.

