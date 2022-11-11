Holiday Food Drive
Third man charged in Memphis rapper Young Dolph’s murder

Hernandez Govan
Hernandez Govan(MPD)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A third suspect has been charged in connection with the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy confirms that Hernandez Govan, 43, was indicted on three charges on Nov. 10.

Govan is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and criminal attempt first-degree murder.

Justin Johnson, 23, and Cornelius Smith, 32, are also charged in the rapper’s murder.

Young Dolph was shot at bakery Makeda’s Homemade Cookies on Airways Boulevard on November 17, 2021.

The 36-year-old rapper liked to visit Makeda’s every time he visited the Bluff City, according to individuals close to him.

