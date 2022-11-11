Tenn. House Minority Leader to run for mayor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee House Minority Leader Karen Camper has announced she’s running to be the next mayor of Memphis.

The Democratic lawmaker declared her candidacy in Memphis on Friday morning.

Camper joins a growing list of candidates vying to become the next mayor, including Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner, Downtown Memphis Commission President and CEO Paul Young, MSCS board member Michelle McKissack, and Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr.

Camper was asked if she believes the city is going in the right direction.

”You know there is a difference in opinion on how people believe the city may or may not be going,” Camper said. “But what’s most important to me is what the citizens think about that. So that’s why it’s important to go talk to them.”

Camper has served in the General Assembly since 2008 and is the first Black leader to oversee the House Democrats.

The mayoral election will take place in 2023.

