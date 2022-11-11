Holiday Food Drive
Rain tonight and then cold blast this weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:34 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front is moving through this morning, but it’s not bringing any rain. We will have a few clouds mixed in this afternoon. Behind the front, cold air will slowly funnel in today. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s. Low temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 30s tonight. Rain will move in with a weather system after 9 pm tonight and rain will be on and off through around 5 am Saturday. There could be sleet mixed in with the rain, but it will not stick to the ground or cause any issues.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 65 degrees. Winds: North at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain. 60% after 9 pm. Winds: North 10 mph.

THE WEEKEND: It will be cloudy at sunrise Saturday, but we will have sunshine in the afternoon. It will be a cold weekend with temperatures plummeting behind the front. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s and lows near 32 degrees. Sunday will be sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and lows in the lower 30s. Widespread frost is expected across the area.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will climb to the lower 50s Monday, but a cold front arrives that night. High temperatures will be back in the 40s Wednesday. Rain will be likely late Monday night into early Tuesday. Clouds could linger through the end of the week.

