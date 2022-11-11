New restaurant coming to Memphis International Airport looking to fill 85 positions
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new Chili’s restaurant is coming to the Memphis International Airport.
HMSHost, a market in the food traveling industry is hosting an in-person job fair to fill 85 full-time and part-time positions that include servers, shift managers, dishwashers/utilities, skilled cooks and crew members.
The job fair will be held on Nov. 16 and Nov. 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Memphis International Airport.
- All candidates must bring two forms of ID (e.g. driver’s license, social security card, passport).
- HMSHost’s office is on Mezzanine Level. Pass the United Airlines ticket counter and proceed upstairs to the HMSHost job fair table.
- The dress code is business casual/business professional.
Anyone who is interested is encouraged to come by and learn more about HMSHost’s open positions.
