New restaurant coming to Memphis International Airport looking to fill 85 positions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new Chili’s restaurant is coming to the Memphis International Airport.

HMSHost, a market in the food traveling industry is hosting an in-person job fair to fill 85 full-time and part-time positions that include servers, shift managers, dishwashers/utilities, skilled cooks and crew members.

The job fair will be held on Nov. 16 and Nov. 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Memphis International Airport.

All candidates must bring two forms of ID (e.g. driver’s license, social security card, passport).

HMSHost’s office is on Mezzanine Level. Pass the United Airlines ticket counter and proceed upstairs to the HMSHost job fair table.

The dress code is business casual/business professional.

Anyone who is interested is encouraged to come by and learn more about HMSHost’s open positions.

