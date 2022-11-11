Latest inmate who died at 201 Poplar identified as man who stabbed family, killing 2

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) has confirmed that an inmate who died at 201 Poplar nearly a week ago was 24-year-old Leaudre Isabell, the man accused of stabbing his own family in the spring, killing two.

Isabell was charged with two first-degree murder charges and three counts of attempted first-degree murder after allegedly stabbing five family members, killing his sister Pamela Isabell and her 7-year-old son.

The April 23 quintuple stabbing took place on Hubert Avenue in North Memphis.

A family member who was there when it happened said Isabell got upset and started stabbing his family after they said he couldn’t smoke marijuana in the house.

Pamela Isabell (left) was pronounced dead on the scene, while her two sons, 9-year-old Jayden (right) and 7-year-old Javarius (middle), were taken to Le Bonheur, where her youngest son was later pronounced dead. (WMC)

He also said prior to this, family members had concerns about Isabell’s mental health.

On Friday, Nov. 4, SCSO confirmed that an inmate died while in custody, marking 10 inmates killed at the Shelby County jail this year.

On Thursday, they confirmed that the inmate was Isabell.

His cause of death is still under investigation.

