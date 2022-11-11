Holiday Food Drive
Latest inmate who died at 201 Poplar identified as man who stabbed family, killing 2

Leaudre Isabell's death marks the 10th inmate death at 201 Poplar this year.
Leaudre Isabell's death marks the 10th inmate death at 201 Poplar this year.
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) has confirmed that an inmate who died at 201 Poplar nearly a week ago was 24-year-old Leaudre Isabell, the man accused of stabbing his own family in the spring, killing two.

Isabell was charged with two first-degree murder charges and three counts of attempted first-degree murder after allegedly stabbing five family members, killing his sister Pamela Isabell and her 7-year-old son.

The April 23 quintuple stabbing took place on Hubert Avenue in North Memphis.

READ MORE — Quintuple stabbing: Family says victim’s brother is responsible for killing 2, injuring 3 others

A family member who was there when it happened said Isabell got upset and started stabbing his family after they said he couldn’t smoke marijuana in the house.

Pamela Isabell (left) was pronounced dead on the scene, while her two sons, 9-year-old Jayden...
Pamela Isabell (left) was pronounced dead on the scene, while her two sons, 9-year-old Jayden (right) and 7-year-old Javarius (middle), were taken to Le Bonheur, where her youngest son was later pronounced dead.

He also said prior to this, family members had concerns about Isabell’s mental health.

On Friday, Nov. 4, SCSO confirmed that an inmate died while in custody, marking 10 inmates killed at the Shelby County jail this year.

On Thursday, they confirmed that the inmate was Isabell.

His cause of death is still under investigation.

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

