Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina is in newsstands now.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about all the Christmas festivities kicking off mid-November.

She also talked about the historic Mississippi River drought.

Watch her interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of La Prensa Latina is on newsstands now or visit laprensalatina.com to read more.

Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson