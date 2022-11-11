Holiday Food Drive
First Alert to wintry mix late Friday night

By Brittney Bryant
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A wintry mix will be possible overnight as a weather system moves through the Mid-South.

A cold front will sweep through the area on Friday morning, which will drop temperatures. Then, a low pressure system moves out of Texas late Friday night. This system will provide moisture that interacts with the cold air.

TIMING: The precipitation initially starts off as light rain around midnight. When temperatures drop to the 30s around 4 am, there will be a mixture of rain and sleet (pink color on futurecast). Since temperatures will be above freezing, this will not stick to the ground or cause any impacts. The wintry mix will be over by 7 am and the rest of the day will be dry.

Sleet will mix in with rain early Saturday morning.
Sleet will mix in with rain early Saturday morning.(wmc)

