Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Digital Exclusive: Tax pro shares tax benefits for veterans

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This Veteran’s Day a tax pro is sharing some great tax benefits for veterans and their families.

Mark Steber, Chief Tax Information Officer at Jackson Hewitt, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about any recent changes that could benefit veterans.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a 2015 photo of Michael Oher of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image...
Michael Oher, who inspired ‘The Blind Side,’ marries partner of 17 years
While backing out of the driveway, police said the driver unknowingly hit and backed over one...
80-year-old dies after friend runs her over with car
Taylor Parker was found guilty of killing Reagan Hancock and removing her unborn child in 2020.
Murderer sentenced to death for killing pregnant woman, removing unborn child
Evangeline Brooks, 88, died at the hospital from injuries she received when she was attacked by...
‘It is a big loss’: 88-year-old woman fatally mauled by dog
Hernandez Govan
Third man charged in Memphis rapper Young Dolph’s murder

Latest News

Health officials are encouraging parents to talk with their children about the dangers of vaping.
How potential JUUL settlement could address teen vaping epidemic
Digital Exclusive: Tax pro shares tax benefits for veterans
How potential JUUL settlement could address teen vaping epidemic
Veterans Day
Veterans Day events in the Mid-South