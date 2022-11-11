Cast your vote for 2023 Beale Street Music Festival performers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Beale Street Music Festival is preparing for their next festival and you’ll have a chance to vote on who you would like to see perform.

The Beale Street Music Festival returns to Tom Lee Park on May 5, 2023.

Voters will be able to weigh in on a list of proposed artists and select the top 10 artists such as Earth, Wind and Fire, Evanescence, HER, GLOrilla, Jack Harlow and more!

The poll closes at midnight Friday.

Click here to submit your vote.

