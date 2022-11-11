Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Cast your vote for 2023 Beale Street Music Festival performers

Beale Street Music Festival 2018 (Source: WMC Action News 5)
Beale Street Music Festival 2018 (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Beale Street Music Festival is preparing for their next festival and you’ll have a chance to vote on who you would like to see perform.

The Beale Street Music Festival returns to Tom Lee Park on May 5, 2023.

Voters will be able to weigh in on a list of proposed artists and select the top 10 artists such as Earth, Wind and Fire, Evanescence, HER, GLOrilla, Jack Harlow and more!

The poll closes at midnight Friday.

Click here to submit your vote.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a 2015 photo of Michael Oher of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image...
Michael Oher, who inspired ‘The Blind Side,’ marries partner of 17 years
While backing out of the driveway, police said the driver unknowingly hit and backed over one...
80-year-old dies after friend runs her over with car
Taylor Parker was found guilty of killing Reagan Hancock and removing her unborn child in 2020.
Murderer sentenced to death for killing pregnant woman, removing unborn child
Hernandez Govan
Third man charged in Memphis rapper Young Dolph’s murder
Leaudre Isabell's death marks the 10th inmate death at 201 Poplar this year.
Latest inmate who died at 201 Poplar identified as man who stabbed family, killing 2

Latest News

Hundreds came to Lewis' hometown of Ferriday, Louisiana to say goodbye to the music legend.
A life remembered: Jerry Lee Lewis Laid to rest
YOUNG ROCK -- "The People Need You" Episode 301 -- Pictured: (l-r) Adrian Groulx as Dwayne,...
It takes a trio of Young Rocks to play ‘The Rock’
'The Rock' comes back to WMC
‘The Rock’ returns to WMC
Hundreds of fans, along with friends and family, poured into Hernando Funeral Home to pay their...
Hundreds pay respect to Jerry Lee Lewis at Hernando visitation