Best Life: Mood boosting foods

By Ivanhoe Broadcast News
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- The old saying is that an apple a day keeps the doctor away but what about for your mental health? New research shows how some foods may just be the ultimate mood booster.

This is not only fueling the body, but it’s also healing the mind.

“There’s certain foods that have been shown to be good for brain health and potentially affect mood,” said Tara Collingwood, RDN, Registered Dietitian, Diet Diva.

According to new research from a University in England, people who eat fruit more often reported greater positive mental well-being and are less likely to report symptoms of depression than those who do not.

Another study in Australia found eating four to six different vegetables a day was associated with 24% to 42% lower risk of depression. And …

Collingwood explains, “Omega-3 fatty acids that are in fish could help to protect our brain.”

A study published in Molecular Psychiatry found patients treated with omega-3′s had up to a 71 percent drop in depression … with foods to boost your mood.

The English study also found nutrient-poor, sweet or savory snacks were associated with everyday mental lapses including forgetting where items had been placed, forgetting the purpose of going into certain rooms, and being unable to retrieve names of acquaintances.

Contributors to this news report include: Milvionne Chery, Producer; Roque Correa.

