Bartlett ceremony honors U.S. veterans

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A ceremony held Friday morning in Bartlett honored veterans across the nation.

The annual event recognized veterans with a presentation of colors, several speakers and a prayer. Throughout the ceremony veterans within different branches were asked to stand and received praise.

The city’s mayor says recognizing veterans is important not just today, but everyday.

“The freedoms that we just take for granted, even if you’re a malcontent in America, the fact is the freedom to express that exist because of these wonderful men and women who took time in their lives to go and defend us,” expressed Mayor A. Keith McDonald.

Several soldiers were planning to march from the military headquarters in Millington to the ceremony in Bartlett for the day. Due to unforeseen circumstances, only one solider was able to take the 11-mile trek.

He said marching for veterans was important to him, even if he had to do it alone.

“As an active-duty service member, someone had to pave the way for us,” explained U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Derrick Alexander. “Without the leaders and the ones who paved the way for us… the veterans. We wouldn’t be able to do what we do today.”

Band students from Appling Middle School were also there to provide song and the national anthem for the ceremony.

Karen Camper announced she is running for mayor of Memphis.
Tenn. House Minority Leader to run for mayor
