Your First Alert to a dry but much colder pattern ahead

By Ron Childers
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will move into the Mid-South Friday. It won’t bring rain, but it will usher in a blast of cold Canadian air that will make for a very cold weekend. The cold air will remain well into next week.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Increasing Clouds with a light North wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 60s and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny and cold with highs in the mid to upper 40s and lows near 30. Sunday will be sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and lows in the lower 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy and cool with high temperatures in the lower 50s and lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs in the mid 50s, and lows in the upper 30s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 50.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

