WATCH: Video released of Secretary of State’s DUI arrest

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WMC) - Newly-released video shows what led up to the arrest of Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett.

Hargett was arrested back in June after leaving the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival. He was charged with driving under the influence.

Hargett pleaded guilty to DUI last month.

The video shows Tullahoma police officers pull into a driveway behind Hargett. One officer administered a field sobriety test, and Hargett appears to have a difficult time with three separate tests.

Hargett was eventually cuffed and taken to the police station where he consented to a blood alcohol test.

According to his case file, Hargett’s blood alcohol was .137 that night.

