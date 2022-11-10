Temperatures on a downward spiral through the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After hitting 80 degrees the past two days, temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s this afternoon. It will feel cooler tonight with low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. It will be mostly clear tonight, but clouds will build back in tomorrow.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with a light North wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: A cold front will arrive on Friday, so clouds will quickly increase in the morning. There may be a stray shower in the morning or afternoon, but rain chances will be highest in the evening. The best chance for rain will be in north Mississippi. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny and cold with highs in the mid to upper 40s and lows near 30. Sunday will be sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and lows in the lower 30s. Widespread frost is expected across the area.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy and cool with high temperatures in the lower 50s and lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain as a cold front moves into the area. This front will keep temperatures in the lower 50s through the end of the week.

