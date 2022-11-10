North Miss. dispensaries prepare to stock their shelves with medical cannabis

BATESVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - Kathleen Self and her partners with Evergreen Dispensary just got the keys to their building last week.

A lot of patience went into getting their soon-to-be dispensary just off Highway 6 in Batesville.

“This particular building had to be annexed in, so we had to wait a good while to find out if we were going to be able to have the dispensary right here,” Self said.

Now that they have the building, the dispensary is closer to a reality than it’s ever been, a massive weight off Self’s shoulders.

“Opioids are very dangerous,” she said. “We have a lot of problems with fentanyl, and I think this is going to make a big difference.”

With the acquisition of the building, Self and Evergreen’s other co-owners submitted their applications to the state for approval to grow medical cannabis.

Action News 5 was given an inside look at the building, and there’s a lot of work to be done to ready the store, with boxes of wood flooring and buckets of paint waiting to be opened and put to work.

She tells us transactions will be made privately in the back of the store, with security measures in place to protect the product.

“You just can’t walk in the building. You have to go to the doctor and get a card to be able to even use it. It’s all very structured,” Self said.

Tonight, an inside look at what will be a medical #cannabis dispensary in #Batesville. Kathleen Self and her partners with Evergreen Dispensary submitted their application to the state last week after being purchasing their building on Hwy. 6. @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/H80s4fKsgs — Parker King (@King_Reports) November 9, 2022

If approved, Evergreen Dispensary will be the 19th dispensary in our North Mississippi coverage area.

According to the Mississippi Department of Revenue, these are the areas with already-approved dispensaries: Corinth (2), Olive Branch (3), Nesbit (1), Hernando (1), Oxford (6), Batesville (2), Senatobia (1), Coldwater (1), and Robinsonville (1).

For Self, she’s planning to get her product from right down the road in Panola County.

Todd Franklin with One Source Products LLC welcomed us back into his operations Wednesday for an updated look at how his crop of marijuana is flowering.

“We could not be any happier with the product we’re going to have,” Franklin said, excitedly.

When we last saw Franklin in early October, his first crop was but seedlings.

Those same plants are now two to three feet tall and have been cloned to make new plants.

We’re told in six weeks, the first plants will be ready for harvest.

“Then two weeks of drying time, approximately a week of packaging... January 9, roughly, is when we should have product go to market.”

Franklin and Self have been in contact for months regarding product distribution.

“[Self] contacted us,” Franklin said. “We’ve sent emails to all the dispensaries, just telling them what we have.”

Franklin pointed out the five strains of cannabis he’s growing now: White Widow, Blue Cheese, Blue Bubble Gum, Durban Poison, and Pineapple Express.

Franklin and his team say they take pride in how efficiently this first batch has gone, without many complications.

“Your local farmers, we’re probably producing a little bit better product than your major growers, a little bit more care, a little bit more watching,” Franklin said.

Franklin’s timeline aligns with Self and Evergreen Dispensary.

Self tells us by the end of December or early January, the doors of Evergreen will be ready to open to accept Franklin’s product and serve the patients of the surrounding area.

