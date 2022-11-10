Holiday Food Drive
Morant, Bane help Grizzlies beat Spurs in overtime, 124-122

Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant (12) drives against San Antonio Spurs' Tre Jones in overtime...
Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant (12) drives against San Antonio Spurs' Tre Jones in overtime during an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in San Antonio. Memphis won 124-122 in overtime. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)(Darren Abate | AP)
By Raul Dominguez
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Ja Morant and Desmond Bane had 32 points each and the Memphis Grizzlies beat San Antonio 124-122 in overtime Wednesday night, handing the Spurs their fifth straight loss.

Memphis won its seventh straight over San Antonio.

Devin Vassell and Jakob Poeltl had 22 points each and Keldon Johnson added 16 for the Spurs.

