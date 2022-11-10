Man attacks, kidnaps woman over lottery ticket, affidavit says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is facing over a dozen charges after he allegedly attacked a woman in her own home, kidnapped her and assaulted responding officers all because of a lottery ticket, according to an affidavit.

Investigators say 43-year-old Dontrell Hanes confronted the victim at her home on Tuesday, upset he did not receive his lottery ticket and money he felt he was owed by the victim.

The victim refused to let Hanes inside and spoke with him through the door. He was later able to gain entry to her home through the garage by kicking in the door, the affidavit says.

Hanes is accused of striking and choking the victim before demanding that she transfer money into his account. Investigators say Hanes then told the victim she was coming with him and dragged her out of the front door and into his vehicle.

Hanes allegedly told the victim he was going to Orange Mound to “shoot up someone’s house” and saw him grab a handgun from underneath the driver’s seat.

Instead, Hanes drove to Horn Lake, Mississippi where they stopped to eat, according to investigators. He then demanded $10,000 but the victim refused.

The affidavit says Hanes allowed the victim to make a phone call allowing police to ping the location of her phone. Officers responded to the Exxon gas station on Mt. Moriah Road.

There, responding officers say Hanes became physically and verbally combative. Eventually, he was taken into custody.

Hanes charges are listed below:

aggravated kidnapping

aggravated burglary

aggravated assault

domestic assault

theft of property

possessing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony

unlawful carrying/possession of a weapon

being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun

four counts of aggravated assault of a first responder

resisting official detention

His bond is set at $250,000.

