How to have ‘the tech talk’ before kids upwrap new devices

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This holiday season, kids will be getting new computers, phones, iPads and smart-toys, and they’ll be spending their winter break online.

But, how should families approach the sometimes awkward ‘tech talk’ with kids?

TikTok’s favorite ‘mom friend’ and internet safety guru, Cathy Pedrayes joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how families can help keep their children’s data and personal information more secure.

Cathy also talked about potential risks from smart toys this holiday season.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.