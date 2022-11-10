Holiday Food Drive
How to have ‘the tech talk’ before kids upwrap new devices

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This holiday season, kids will be getting new computers, phones, iPads and smart-toys, and they’ll be spending their winter break online.

But, how should families approach the sometimes awkward ‘tech talk’ with kids?

TikTok’s favorite ‘mom friend’ and internet safety guru, Cathy Pedrayes joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how families can help keep their children’s data and personal information more secure.

Cathy also talked about potential risks from smart toys this holiday season.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Here’s what’s inside the November issue of Memphis Magazine
Alzheimer’s volunteer raises over $104K in one year for Memphis Walk to End Alzheimer’s
