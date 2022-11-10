Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Grizzlies unveil new City Edition uniform

Memphis Grizzlies' new 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition Uniform
Memphis Grizzlies' new 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition Uniform(Memphis Grizzlies)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies unveiled their new uniform for the 2022-23 City Edition game nights that begin on Friday.

The Grizzlies say the new city edition is a refreshing design for the Grizzlies and hasn’t been done before to show tribute to Memphis’ bond between court, community and culture.

The Memphis NBA City Editon uniforms are black with chrome-inspired detailing seen throughout―honoring the city’s music scene and its unique sound from home artists.

The wordmark on the front of the jersey is framing the Grizzlies Beale street blue―inspired by local hip-hop album art and the 2001 Grizzlies wordmark and is detailed with diamond texture, accented with chrome-inspired details.

The “MG” design trim is inspired by the big style and swag of Memphis and the team. The chrome-inspired details on the shorts, which are especially noticeable on the bear head and uniform trim, are intended to represent the box Chevys and hustling of Memphis artists.

The “M” on the buckle of the shorts represents the “M-bridge” in Memphis. A Grizz grill and the phrase “For The M” are printed above the jersey tag to symbolize the passionate pride Memphians have in their music, their teams, and their hometown.

The Grizzlies will make their first debut in their new uniforms on Friday night when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at FedExForum.

For more information and to check out the new uniforms, click here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Plowman, 17, died after battling mono.
High school soccer star dies from mono, family says
Pamela Crawley West charged with aggravated arson
Affidavit: Woman sets house on fire over hamburger dispute, leaves 7 people inside
Tulsa police said Mark Burris and Tabitha Kelly were taken into custody.
2 arrested for stealing $1,200 worth of items from Dollar General, police say
Crime scene at Travelodge by Wyndham
5-month-old found dead in hotel
Authorities with Operation H.O.O.K., an acronym for Hands Off Our Kids, say they busted 19...
19 arrested in child sex predator sting in California

Latest News

Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant (12) drives against San Antonio Spurs' Tre Jones in overtime...
Morant, Bane help Grizzlies beat Spurs in overtime, 124-122
Vanderbilt guard Tyrin Lawrence, left, and Memphis forward DeAndre Williams battle for the ball...
Tigers talk togetherness after opening win at Vanderbilt
Vashon vs. Parkway North
High School Game of the Week: Parkway North vs. Vashon
Memphis Tigers tight end Caden Prieskorn (86) scores a touchdown during an NCAA football game...
Tigers tight end up for Mackey Award