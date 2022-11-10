Friday night rain chance and a big drop in weekend temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It will stay mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s and a southeast breeze at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: A cold front will bring clouds, breezy and cooler air. There may be a stray shower along the front by sunset. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s. Winds will turn north at 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers are likely with a few wet snowflakes mixed in for west TN. Expect about a quarter inch of rain with lows above freezing in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will remain north at 10-15 mph.

WEEKEND: It will feel much colder with high temperatures in the mid 40s to around 50. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s Saturday and Sunday night. Frost will be likely. It will remain chilly early next week with another chance of rain Monday night into Tuesday morning.

