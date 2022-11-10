Holiday Food Drive
City tests emergency communication system with texts, phone calls

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Did you get a strange text message or phone call claiming to be an emergency alert test from the City of Memphis on Wednesday?

Rest assured, it was legit.

The City of Memphis confirmed that it conducted a test from its Mass Communication system Wednesday afternoon.

These messages will be able to notify residents in the event of an emergency.

This was simply a test, and if you did not receive this alert, do not worry. A city representative said Memphians will soon have the option to opt in.

That time has yet to be announced.

