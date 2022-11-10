City tests emergency communication system with texts, phone calls

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Did you get a strange text message or phone call claiming to be an emergency alert test from the City of Memphis on Wednesday?

Rest assured, it was legit.

The City of Memphis confirmed that it conducted a test from its Mass Communication system Wednesday afternoon.

These messages will be able to notify residents in the event of an emergency.

This was simply a test, and if you did not receive this alert, do not worry. A city representative said Memphians will soon have the option to opt in.

That time has yet to be announced.

In an effort to serve you better and notify you in times of emergency, the City of Memphis conducted a test today from our Mass Communication system. pic.twitter.com/vGklig9osA — CityofMem_Media (@CityofMem_Media) November 9, 2022

