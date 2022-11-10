Holiday Food Drive
Caregiver indicted, charged in TennCare fraud investigation

Chanta Cox
Chanta Cox(Action News 5/TBI)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An investigation into Medicaid fraud resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Memphis caregiver.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Chanta Cox submitted overlapping timesheets for services to TennCare recipients while she worked as a caregiver between December 2019 and February 2020.

The timesheets showed that Cox claimed she was at two different locations on the same date at the same time.

On Oct. 18, a Shelby County grand jury indicted Cox on charges of theft of property and TennCare fraud.

She surrendered Wednesday to the Shelby County Fugitive Squad and was booked into jail, according to TBI.

The investigation is ongoing.

