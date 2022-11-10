Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Assisted living employee purchased items with stolen financial info from residents, police say

Tami Friend, an assisted living employee, is accused of stealing from residents.
Tami Friend, an assisted living employee, is accused of stealing from residents.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Police in Las Vegas have arrested an assisted living employee accused of stealing from residents.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, 41-year-old Tami Friend purchased items with residents’ personal information that she stole.

KVVU reports there could be more victims at the assisted living property as detectives located additional stolen personal information.

Authorities urged anyone who may have been a victim of this crime to contact the Financial Crimes Section at 702-828-3483.

Las Vegas police said Friend has been arrested and is facing charges, including obtaining and/or using another person’s identification for an unlawful purpose, exploiting a vulnerable person and theft.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Plowman, 17, died after battling mono.
High school soccer star dies from mono, family says
Crime scene at Travelodge by Wyndham
5-month-old found dead in hotel
Decision 2022
Election Results: The latest results in the Mid-South
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot

Latest News

Doctors at Le Bonheur see increase in children shot
Doctors at Le Bonheur see increase in children shot
Tenn. Right-to-Work Amendment causing controversy with some labor unions
Tenn. Right-to-Work Amendment causing controversy with some labor unions
Kathleen Self just got the keys for her building in Batesville last Wednesday, anticipating to...
North Miss. dispensaries prepare to stock their shelves with medical cannabis
FILE - David DePape is shown in Berkeley, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 13, 2013.
Man indicted on federal charges in attack on Paul Pelosi
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary