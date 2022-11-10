Alzheimer’s volunteer raises over $104K in one year for Memphis Walk to End Alzheimer’s

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wes Milligan, an Alzheimer’s Association board member and local volunteer who raised more than $91,000 to #ENDALZ in 2021, has surpassed his personal goal of raising more than $100,000 in one year as we head into the 2022 Memphis Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

“When I was a journalist, I was asked to write a story about Alzheimer’s. I didn’t know much about the disease then. But after researching it, I felt the best way to tell the story was to interview people who were suffering from it and the caregivers who were with them every step of the way,” Milligan says. “The experience was heart wrenching. Those I interviewed were forgetting their loved ones and cherished memories, everything they were, as each day went by. The toll on their caregivers was immense too. It didn’t seem fair.”

In rankings of the Top 100 Walk fundraisers in 2021, Milligan ranked 12th in the nation and is poised to repeat a top ranking this year. Currently, he is ranked 7th in the nation.

On his 40th birthday in 2019, Milligan pledged to raise $200,000 over the next 10 years. Since his birthday pledge, Milligan has raised $257,000 in just four years.

“In 2022, my fundraising goal was $100,000,” Milligan, who is also the chairman of the board for the Tennessee Alzheimer’s Association, says. “I thought about making my goal $46,692 to exactly reach the $200,000 commitment, but what message does that send? That we can throttle back on ending Alzheimer’s? Absolutely not. We all deserve a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia, and I’m not stopping until that happens.”

This year’s Memphis Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Memphis Botanic Gardens (750 Cherry Road). Registration is at 8:30 a.m. with the opening ceremony set for 9:30 a.m.

To learn more about Wes Milligan’s story, visit http://act.alz.org/goto/WesMilligan. For more information on the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s or how you can get involved, visit alz.org/walk.

