5 appointed to Tunica County School District advisory board

TUNICA CO., Miss. (WMC) -The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) has chosen five Tunica County School System (TCSD) residents to serve on an advisory board when the district returns to local control.

The members will serve in an advisory role to the SBE-appointed TCDS superintendent, Dr. Maggie Pulley, for the year 2023.

The appointed members will serve as voting school board members beginning Jan. 1, 2024, approximately the time when TCSD is expected to return to community control. Members of the board can continue to serve after 2024 if they are re-elected in November elections.

The five TCDS-appointed board members from each district:

District 1 – Evelyn W. Hubbard , a native of Tunica and longtime pastor of the Commerce Boulevard Christian Church.

District 2 – Clifton Johnson , currently a New York Life Insurance agent who previously served as a senior auditor for the State of Mississippi Department of Audit and as chief financial officer and county administrator for Tunica County.

District 3 – Carol Dunaway Gill , a lifelong resident of Tunica and retiree after 41 years in private business with experience in personnel recruitment, evaluation and professional development.

District 4 – Marcus Autry , a 21-year veteran teacher, coach, principal and central office administrator who currently works in the South Panola School District.

District 5 – Dr. Valarie Davis, a retiree with 15 years of experience as a teacher, principal and central office administrator.

The SBE has governed the TCSD since 2015 when the district was in breach of 25 out of the 31 accrediting requirements that the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) assessed, the SBE has been in charge of the TCSD. At that time, the government was petitioned to declare a state of emergency.

“The new Tunica County School District advisory board will assist Dr. Pulley throughout 2023 as the district takes steps to move back to local governance. An effective advisory board is critical to maintaining the success of the Tunica County School District and ensuring students continue to receive the high-quality education they deserve.” said Dr. Kim Benton, interim state superintendent of education.

