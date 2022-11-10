Holiday Food Drive
14-year-old boy held in fatal Seattle school shooting

Police say one student was killed in what appears to have been a targeted shooting at a Seattle high school.(Source: KING via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SEATTLE (AP) — A judge has ordered a 14-year-old boy arrested in a fatal shooting at a Seattle high school to remain in custody pending a charging decision by prosecutors.

A 15-year-old boy who police say was with him when he was arrested and who had a handgun in his backpack has also been ordered detained.

Both boys had initial court appearances in juvenile court on Wednesday, one day after the shooting at Ingraham High School left a student dead.

Police arrested the pair on a public bus about an hour afterward.

A judge found probable cause to detain the 14-year-old for investigation of first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a gun and possession of a dangerous weapon at school.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

