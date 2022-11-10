1 injured, 1 in custody after shooting near downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is in custody and another is in the hospital after a shooting near downtown Memphis Wednesday night.

Memphis Police Department says the shooting happened at Exchange Avenue and Hamlin Place at 10:15 p.m.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

No additional information about the person in custody has been released.

