1 injured, 1 in custody after shooting near downtown Memphis

MPD on scene of shooting at Exchange/Hamlin
MPD on scene of shooting at Exchange/Hamlin(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is in custody and another is in the hospital after a shooting near downtown Memphis Wednesday night.

Memphis Police Department says the shooting happened at Exchange Avenue and Hamlin Place at 10:15 p.m.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

No additional information about the person in custody has been released.

