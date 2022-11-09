Your First Alert to a very cold front moving toward the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures warmed well above average today and that trend will continue tomorrow. But, a cold front will move in later this week ushering in a very cold air mass that will be in place for the weekend and the beginning of next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light East wind and overnight lows in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs near 80.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Southeast wind and lows in the lower 50s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 70s and lows in the mid to upper 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy and cool with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be sunny and cold with afternoon highs only in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows near 30. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 40s and lows in the lower 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy and cool with high temperatures in the lower 50s and overnight lows near 40. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and highs in the mid 50s.

