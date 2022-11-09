Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Your First Alert to a very cold front moving toward the Mid-South

By Ron Childers
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures warmed well above average today and that trend will continue tomorrow. But, a cold front will move in later this week ushering in a very cold air mass that will be in place for the weekend and the beginning of next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light East wind and overnight lows in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs near 80.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Southeast wind and lows in the lower 50s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 70s and lows in the mid to upper 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy and cool with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be sunny and cold with afternoon highs only in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows near 30. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 40s and lows in the lower 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy and cool with high temperatures in the lower 50s and overnight lows near 40. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and highs in the mid 50s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman said she plans to put most of the prize money into her retirement fund.
Woman claims $100k lottery prize, wins another $300k on her drive home
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
Hundreds came to Lewis' hometown of Ferriday, Louisiana to say goodbye to the music legend.
A life remembered: Jerry Lee Lewis Laid to rest
Southwest Tennessee Community College
Southwest Tenn. Community College to host job fair with over 100 positions available
Jarvis Fullwiley, 32.
Man calls 911 after police say he shot, killed father

Latest News

Tuesday evening weather update
Tuesday night forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-November 8, 2022
WMC First Alert Weather
Unseasonably warm the next few days with a big change by the weekend
WMC First Alert Weather
More sunshine and rising temperatures for a few days
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Tuesday Morning Weather 11/8