U.S. Department of Labor opens investigation into TACOnganas owner

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Department of Labor has opened an investigation into the owner of the TACOnganas food truck.

The Department of Labor said their Wage and Hour Division opened an investigation into Greg Diaz to find out if he’s complying with labor laws.

Questions arose after social media posts sparked concern for the treatment of current and potential employees.

The posts recruited Mexican workers to come to the United States to work at Diaz’s food trucks for long hours and low wages.

For several weeks, social media has been buzzing with people sharing screenshots of Memphis restaurateur, pastor, and non-profit leader Greg Diaz allegedly posting advertisements recruiting Mexican workers for jobs at his food trucks.

Latino community activist Jose Salazar was one of many who shared screenshots of Diaz’s posts out of concern.

“It’s gotten viral, Jose Salazar said. “Everyone is pretty upset. I don’t know if it’s true or not. But I mean it’s there and people are actually really worried about what’s going on right now.”

Our news partners at The Commercial Appeal were the first to report about a federal investigation into Diaz.

They report a video of Diaz also surfaced on social media threatening to fire employees or pursue legal action. If they took more than one meal and one soda a day without permission.

The advertisements, allegedly posted by Diaz, began making rounds on social media.

Action News 5 has reviewed these posts. They include a requirement of 12-hour work days with one day off. Employees would earn 13,000 pesos a week, about $665 in U.S. currency.

“Not surprising, we have heard from multiple people not only about this particular situation but other employers as well,” Executive Director of Latino Memphis Mauricio Calvo said.

Mauricio Calvo with Latino Memphis says they also heard about the concerns surrounding Diaz, ultimately leading the non-profit to create a screening process for potential victims of abuse, trafficking, and theft.

“I think people are afraid, particularly people who might be newer to the country,” said Calvo. “They don’t know who to trust. They probably came here with a false promise and an expectation and they need to be aware that there are labor laws here. There are minimum wages and there are things that they are entitled to regardless of their immigration status. It’s very important for people to know that it’s confidential and safe to speak to an attorney at Latino Memphis or elsewhere.”

Action News 5 reached out to Diaz multiple times for comment. We have not heard back. An office manager did not want to comment.

Scott Allen, U.S. Department of Labor Regional Director of Public Affairs and Media, said in a statement that Memphis Hispanic pastor Greg Diaz will be investigated under The Wage and Hour Division.

The laws below are among what WHD enforces:

The Fair Labor Standards Act

The Family and Medical Leave Act

The Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act

The Employee Polygraph Protection Act

Certain employment standards of the Occupational Safety and Health Act

“The Wage and Hour Division has an open investigation of this employer to determine compliance of the laws we enforce. This is an open investigation so no further details can be provided at this time,” said Allen.

According to The Department of Labor, the food truck will not close during the investigation because they do not have jurisdiction to close a business.

There is no information on whether or not a formal complaint was filed against Diaz.

Information about the investigation will not be available until it is complete.

