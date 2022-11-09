Trent Kelly projected to win re-election as Miss. Representaive
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Trent Kelly is expected to be the re-elected U.S. House of Representatives for Mississippi.
The projection was announced by the Associated Press Tuesday night.
Kelly is a member of the republican party and has been a member of Mississippi’s House of Representatives since 2015.
He is expected to win against Dianne Black.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.