Tigers tight end up for Mackey Award

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - University of Memphis tight end Caden Prieskorn was named one of nine semifinalists for the 2022 John Mackey Award, the Friends of John Mackey announced on Tuesday. The Mackey Award is given annually to the best collegiate tight end.

Prieskorn was joined on the semifinalist list by Brock Bowers (Georgia), Payne Durham (Purdue), Dalton Kincaid (Utah), Sam LaPorta (Iowa), Michael Mayer (Notre Dame), Ja’Tavion Sanders (Texas), Cade Stover (Ohio State) and Darnell Washington (Georgia).

This season, Prieskorn leads the Tigers with 36 receptions for 454 yards and six touchdowns. His six receiving touchdowns are tied for third-most among all tight ends in the nation and 35th overall.

The Memphis Tigers will be back in action on Thursday, Nov. 10 when the team hosts Tulsa at 6:30 p.m. at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN.

