Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Tigers tight end up for Mackey Award

Memphis Tigers tight end Caden Prieskorn (86) scores a touchdown during an NCAA football game...
Memphis Tigers tight end Caden Prieskorn (86) scores a touchdown during an NCAA football game against the Navy Midshipmen on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)(Daniel Kucin Jr. | AP)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - University of Memphis tight end Caden Prieskorn was named one of nine semifinalists for the 2022 John Mackey Award, the Friends of John Mackey announced on Tuesday. The Mackey Award is given annually to the best collegiate tight end.

Prieskorn was joined on the semifinalist list by Brock Bowers (Georgia), Payne Durham (Purdue), Dalton Kincaid (Utah), Sam LaPorta (Iowa), Michael Mayer (Notre Dame), Ja’Tavion Sanders (Texas), Cade Stover (Ohio State) and Darnell Washington (Georgia).

This season, Prieskorn leads the Tigers with 36 receptions for 454 yards and six touchdowns. His six receiving touchdowns are tied for third-most among all tight ends in the nation and 35th overall.

The Memphis Tigers will be back in action on Thursday, Nov. 10 when the team hosts Tulsa at 6:30 p.m. at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman said she plans to put most of the prize money into her retirement fund.
Woman claims $100k lottery prize, wins another $300k on her drive home
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
Hundreds came to Lewis' hometown of Ferriday, Louisiana to say goodbye to the music legend.
A life remembered: Jerry Lee Lewis Laid to rest
Southwest Tennessee Community College
Southwest Tenn. Community College to host job fair with over 100 positions available
Jarvis Fullwiley, 32.
Man calls 911 after police say he shot, killed father

Latest News

Memphis Tigers open season with huge 76-67 road win over Vanderbilt
Memphis Tigers Women fall to Columbia 77-69 in season opener
Tigers men’s soccer advances in AAC Tournament
UofM women's soccer
Memphis women’s soccer gets 5th straight NCAA Tournament assignment