
Tennessee Majority Leaders introduce new bill aimed at protecting children from ‘gender mutilation’

Hospital exam room
Hospital exam room(PRNewswire)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new bill has been introduced by Tennessee Majority Leaders that will prevent children from physically altering themselves to identify as a gender opposite from their biological sex.

On Wednesday, Tennessee Majority Leaders William Lamberth and Jack Johnson announced the introduction of HB 1/SB 1 - the Protecting Children from Gender Mutilation Act.

According to a release, the bill will “provide the nation’s strongest protections against the removal of a child’s healthy body parts.”

If passed, the bill will ban any medical interference that alters a child’s hormonal balance and any procedures that enable the child to identify as a different gender. It will also allow courts to impose a $25,000 penalty on anyone who violates the bill’s enforcement.

“Interfering or destroying the healthy, normal reproductive organs of a child for the purpose of altering their appearance is profoundly unethical and morally wrong,” said Lamberth. “Through the passage of [this bill], Tennessee will protect vulnerable children who cannot give informed consent for adult decisions they aren’t ready for.”

According to Johnson, the bill is about protecting children.

“Under no circumstances should minors be allowed to undergo irreversible elective procedures to mutilate body parts and intentionally harm their reproductive systems,” Johnson said. “This practice comes with lifelong health complications that children are not capable of understanding.”

The 113th Tennessee General Assembly is scheduled to convene on Jan. 10, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

