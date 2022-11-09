TACOnganas owner falls under federal investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Department of Labor has opened an investigation into the owner of the TACOnganas food truck.

According to Commercial Appeal, he has faced criticism on social media in recent weeks amid allegations that he recruited dozens of taco workers from Mexico - possibly illegally - then made them work long hours for low wages.

Scott Allen, U.S. Department of Labor Regional Director of Public Affairs and Media, said in a statement that Memphis Hispanic pastor Greg Diaz will be investigated under The Wage and Hour.

The laws below are among what WHD enforces:

The Fair Labor Standards Act

The Family and Medical Leave Act

The Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act

The Employee Polygraph Protection Act

Certain employment standards of the Occupational Safety and Health Act

“The Wage and Hour Division has an open investigation of this employer to determine compliance of the laws we enforce. This is an open investigation so no further details can be provided at this time,” said Allen.

According to The Department of Labor, the food truck will not close during the investigation because they do not have jurisdiction to close a business.

There is no information on whether or not a formal complaint was filed against Diaz.

Information about the investigation will not be available until it is complete.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.