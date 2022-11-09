Suspect charged in shooting at Bartlett gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of killing one person after a shooting at a Bartlett gas station is in police custody.

The shooting happened on 6390 Hwy 70, at a Shell gas station, on Tuesday evening.

Investigators quickly identified the suspect as Ramon McGhee and obtained a search warrant and arrest warrant for his address in Shelby County. The Bartlett Police Department’s SWAT Team then executed those warrants and placed the suspect in custody without incident.

McGhee is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm.

