Sarah Sanders projected to win Arkansas Governor race

FILE - Arkansas Republican Gubernatorial candidate Sarah Sanders talks to reporters at the...
FILE - Arkansas Republican Gubernatorial candidate Sarah Sanders talks to reporters at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. on Feb. 22, 2022 after filing paperwork to run for governor. She is running in the Republican primary on May 24, 2022.(AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC) - Sarah Sanders is projected to win the election as the Arkansas Governor.

The projection was announced by the Associated Press Tuesday night.

She was the White House Press secretary for Donald Trump from 2017 to 2019.

Her father, Mike Huckabee, was the 44th Arkansas Governor from 1996 to 2007.

