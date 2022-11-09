Sarah Sanders projected to win Arkansas Governor race

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC) - Sarah Sanders is projected to win the election as the Arkansas Governor.

The projection was announced by the Associated Press Tuesday night.

She was the White House Press secretary for Donald Trump from 2017 to 2019.

Her father, Mike Huckabee, was the 44th Arkansas Governor from 1996 to 2007.

