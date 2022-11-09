Republican Bill Lee wins reelection for governor in Tennessee

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has won reelection, keeping Republican control of a top statewide office that hasn’t been in Democratic hands for more than a decade.

Lee defeated Democrat Jason Martin on Tuesday to clinch another four-year term in office. Lee cruised through the primary without a Republican opponent.

He then sealed the win without agreeing to any debates with Martin, a critical care physician. Lee capitalized on a huge campaign cash advantage in a Republican state.

In TV advertising, he pointed to economic growth and tax rates and his focus on skilled trades during his first four years.