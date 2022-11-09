Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Republican Bill Lee wins reelection for governor in Tennessee

Republican Bill Lee wins reelection for governor in Tennessee
AP projects Republican Bill Lee wins reelection for governor in Tennessee.
AP projects Republican Bill Lee wins reelection for governor in Tennessee.(Action News 5)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has won reelection, keeping Republican control of a top statewide office that hasn’t been in Democratic hands for more than a decade.

Lee defeated Democrat Jason Martin on Tuesday to clinch another four-year term in office. Lee cruised through the primary without a Republican opponent.

He then sealed the win without agreeing to any debates with Martin, a critical care physician. Lee capitalized on a huge campaign cash advantage in a Republican state.

In TV advertising, he pointed to economic growth and tax rates and his focus on skilled trades during his first four years.

Most Read

The woman said she plans to put most of the prize money into her retirement fund.
Woman claims $100k lottery prize, wins another $300k on her drive home
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
Hundreds came to Lewis' hometown of Ferriday, Louisiana to say goodbye to the music legend.
A life remembered: Jerry Lee Lewis Laid to rest
Southwest Tennessee Community College
Southwest Tenn. Community College to host job fair with over 100 positions available
Jarvis Fullwiley, 32.
Man calls 911 after police say he shot, killed father

Latest News

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee didn’t agree to any debates with his opponent Jason Martin and produced...
Tennessee GOP Gov. Lee faces Democrat Jason Martin
Faye Hudson forgoes sitting at the private kiosks to fill out her ballot, Tuesday, Nov. 8,...
LIVE RESULTS: 4 House seats on ballot, 1 without incumbent
Election misinformation
Tennessee: What to expect on election night
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, center left, is greeted at the Express Lunch Stop restaurant, the...
Lee distances himself from false claims on ballot proposal