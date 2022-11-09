Rep. Steve Cohen projected to win in re-election bid for Tennessee House seat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Incumbent U.S. Representative Steve Cohen (D) is projected to win in the bid for re-election for Tennessee’s 9th District, the Associated Press announced Tuesday night.

The votes are still counting, but so far, Cohen takes the lead against Republican candidate Charlotte Bergmann and independent candidates George Flinn, Dennis Clark, and Paul Cook.

Cohen has served as representative of Tennessee’s 9th District since 2007.

