Rep. David Kustoff projected to win in re-election bid for Tennessee House seat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Incumbent U.S. Representative David Kustoff (R) is projected to win in the bid for re-election for Tennessee’s 8th District, the Associated Press and NBC announced Tuesday night.

The votes are still counting, but so far, Kustoff takes the lead against Democratic candidate Lynnette Williams and independent candidates James Hart and Ronnie Henley.

Kustoff has served as representative of Tennessee’s 8th District since 2017.

