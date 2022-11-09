Recreational marijuana a no-go in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC) - In Arkansas, the most hot-topic issue, arguably, was recreational marijuana.

Little by little, votes came in for Issue 4, the constitutional amendment that would make Arkansas the first state in the south to have a recreational marijuana program. But with 56% of voters against the amendment, Issue 4 did not pass.

There was a lot of hype going into this, and a lot of big-name politicians like Governor Asa Hutchinson came out against the amendment.

It was predicted to generate $460 million in tax revenue over the next five years.

Those against it are worried it will result in public consumption, which they say is an unpleasant thought.

“We’ve already got the medical marijuana. I feel like if they’ve really got a need for it, they can get it that way and use it. If not, I don’t want to see it on every corner, recreational. It’s just my opinion,” said Travis Tarver, West Memphis Resident

Coldway, another Arkansas resident, is in favor.

“It’s as strict as alcohol or anything we’re accustomed to already,” he said. “The marijuana industry currently funds police, road developments, and schools.”

